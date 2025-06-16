Those include body cameras for referees, AI collecting live match data, substitutions requested via a tablet and not paper slips, advanced technology for offsides, a new eight-second rule for goalkeepers, and efforts to improve VAR explanations for fans in stadiums.

But what about some of the rules that we've become used to at major tournaments?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the rules at the Club World Cup.

How many substitutes are allowed at the Club World Cup?

Teams are allowed to make a maximum of five substitutions at the Club World Cup.

Each side will have a maximum of three substitution opportunities per game and can also make changes at half-time.

Teams are also able to make one permanent concussion substitute, while if a match goes to extra time, they can use an additional substitute and will get another substitution window.

In addition to the 11 players in the starting line-up, teams will name a 15-strong bench for tournament matches.

How long are suspensions at the Club World Cup?

A straight red card or a sending off for two yellow cards will result in an automatic one-game suspension and further punishment, meaning an extended suspension or fine could follow.

Two yellow cards in separate matches will also bring an automatic one-game suspension, with all yellow cards wiped out after the quarter-finals.

Suspensions from other competitions will not be carried into the Club World Cup and suspensions that are incurred in the Club World Cup do not carry over into other competitions.

Is VAR at the Club World Cup?

Yes, VAR is in use at the Club World Cup.

Referees will explain their decisions to supporters in the stadium and, as part of a host of new initiatives being introduced at the summer tournament, fans will also get to see the replays being shown to VAR officials.

A new advanced semi-automated offside technology that uses sensors inside the match ball is also in action and is aimed at reducing delays in games.

Assistant referees will get an instant notification when a player is offside, unless the player does not play the ball or they are in a crowded situation.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.