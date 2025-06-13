The top two sides from each of the eight groups will qualify for the knockout stages, which is where the fun really begins as they battle it out to reach the final at MetLife Stadium.

RadioTimes.com brings you group-by-group analysis of the Club World Cup with predictions for how every table will pan out.

Group A

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are in Group A.

The 2024/25 campaign was a frustrating one for FC Porto but they finished in fine fettle and, in one of the weaker groups, should have the quality to take top spot.

SE Palmeiras have been outstanding since Abel Ferreira was appointed in 2020 and his impressive trophy haul should be a warning to the rest of Group A.

While a star-studded lineup that includes Lionel Messi will mean there is plenty of interest in Inter Miami, it may not be enough to see the team that only qualified as 'hosts' through to the knockouts.

Al Ahly have won the CAF Champions League three times in the last four years and have been a dominant force in Egypt, but there could be some teething pains under new boss José Riveiro.

Group A prediction:

FC Porto (POR) SE Palmeiras (BRA) Inter Miami CF (USA) Al Ahly FC (EGY)

Group B

2024/25 Champions League winners PSG are in Group B. Photo by Mohammad Javad Abjoushak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Riding high after their Champions League triumph, Paris Saint-Germain will head across the Atlantic as one of the favourites to get their hands on the glitzy new Club World Cup trophy.

The French club will be pushed for top spot by Atlético Madrid, who are a gritty team built for tournament football under Diego Simeone and don't mind getting their hands dirty.

It will be a tough ask for Seattle Sounders FC to edge out either of the European teams but the 2022 CONCACAF Champions Cup winners have the advantage of playing all three games at their home stadium.

Though Botafogo head into the tournament as reigning Copa Libertadores and Brazilian league champions, the transfer rumours circling many of their key players will make a tough task even harder.

Group B prediction:

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Atlético Madrid (ESP) Seattle Sounders FC (USA) Botafogo (BRA)

Group C

Harry Kane and Bayern Munich are in Group C. Photo by LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS/AFP via Getty Images

Harry Kane's goals helped fire Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title at a canter and the German giants should have no problem topping Group C as they look to go all the way.

Their biggest competition will be Benfica, who lost out on the Portuguese title on the final day but are led by an in-form forward of their own in Vangelis Pavlidis.

The odds are against CA Boca Juniors, who have rolled the dice by bringing back Miguel Ángel Russo on the eve of the Club World Cup. The veteran coach has promised his side will stay aggressive but that could be their undoing.

Auckland City are the lowest-ranked team in the competition. Though the neutrals will be pulling for them, it would be nothing short of a miracle were they to progress to the knockout stages.

Group C prediction:

FC Bayern Munich (GER) SL Benfica (POR) CA Boca Juniors (ARG) Auckland City FC (NZL)

Group D

Chelsea are in Group D. Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Fresh off the back of an impressive first season under Enzo Maresca, a young but talented Chelsea will want to make a splash at the Club World Cup and should have no issues flying through to the knockout stages.

The Blues will take on some familiar faces in Group D, including former defender Filipe Luís, who is in charge of Flamengo. The Brazilian giants have made a fast start to the Série A season and will arrive in North America full of confidence.

Espérance Sportive de Tunis are the dominant force in Tunisian football. That may not be enough to see them through to the knockout stages but the North African side could cause some problems in Group D.

LAFC have ex-Stamford Bridge marksman Olivier Giroud and former Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in their ranks. They have been tough to beat in MLS but will need to up their game if they're to stand any chance of making it out of the groups.

Group D prediction:

Chelsea FC (ENG) CR Flamengo (BRA) Espérance Sportive de Tunis (TUN) LAFC (USA)

Group E

Sergio Ramos's Monterrey are in Group E. Photo by Hugo Rivera/Jam Media/Getty Images

Inter should have no problems rallying from their Champions League final hammering and Serie A disappointment. Frankly, they have too much quality for the rest of Group E and will fancy themselves to challenge for the trophy.

It's likely to be a shoot-out between River Plate and Monterrey for the second spot. The former are fancied by the bookies but the latter have a squad packed full of experience, including Sergio Ramos, which might see them over the line.

Urawa Red Diamonds will feel they, too, are in with a shot but might not have the firepower to really threaten for second place.

Group E prediction:

Inter (ITA) CF Monterrey (MEX) CA River Plate (ARG) Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)

Group F

Jamie Gittens and Borussia Dortmund are in Group F. Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund are the clear favourites in Group F and, having kept hold of in-demand winger Jamie Gittens, possess the sort of talent that could make them a tricky opponent in the latter rounds too.

Mamelodi Sundowns are not short of firepower themselves and, after romping to the South African title, will want to make their presence felt on the world stage.

That will leave Fluminense FC and Ulsan, both of whom have dropped off after past successes and are enduring difficult seasons, heading home early.

Group F prediction:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) Mamelodi Sundowns FC (RSA) Fluminense FC (BRA) Ulsan HD (KOR)

Group G

Rodri and Man City are in Group G. Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Bolstered by a host of summer signings and the return of Rodri, Man City will look to put a disappointing 2024/25 campaign behind them as they defend their World Club Cup crown.

Juventus are coming off the back of a tough campaign themselves but there is no denying the class available to interim boss Igor Tudor.

The odds are stacked against Wydad AC, and Morocco's most successful club will need to pull off a major shock if they are to edge out one of the European heavyweights.

They may well have enough to finish above Al Ain, who have found things tough since their 2023-24 AFC Champions League triumph.

Group G prediction:

Manchester City (ENG) Juventus FC (ITA) Wydad AC (MAR) Al Ain FC (UAE)

Group H

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid are in Group H.

Buoyed by the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Xabi Alonso's reign at Real Madrid will begin at the Club World Cup. Teething issues may mean the Spanish coach can't go all the way but Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and co should still top the group.

FC Salzburg will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign but a forward in red-hot form, Dorgeles Nene, and an opener against the weakest side in the group can help to spark them back into life.

They will have tough competition in Al-Hilal, however, as the Saudi Pro League club have amassed an impressive squad that includes the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović.

CF Pachuca improved on a dismal start to the 2024/25 campaign, eventually finishing eighth in Liga MX, but the step up should be too much for them.

Group H prediction:

Real Madrid CF (ESP) FC Salzburg (AUT) Al Hilal (SAU) CF Pachuca (MEX)

