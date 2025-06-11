Chelsea and Manchester City are the Premier League representatives in the inaugural run of the new-look tournament.

Recently-crowned Champions League winners PSG, former champions Real Madrid and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are also in the mix.

As with any refreshed competition, there's plenty to wrap your head around, including the format, which teams have qualified, and how to watch every single moment live and free via DAZN. We're on hand to help.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

What is the Club World Cup 2025?

The Club World Cup is a FIFA club tournament first established in 2000, and an annual fixture in the football calendar between 2005 and 2023.

However, the Club World Cup in 2025 is a revamped version of the format, which will become a quadrennial tournament to be played between 32 of the world's greatest teams from across six continents.

The format of the tournament will be familiar to fans of the FIFA World Cup, and teams qualified via two routes, as highlighted below.

Club World Cup 2025 format

The Club World Cup format is a relatively simple one. 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, as per the traditional international FIFA World Cup format and classic Champions League system prior to 2024/25.

The three routes to qualification are:

Winning a top-tier continental cup competition in the last four years. Position in the four-year ranking in top-tier continental cup competitions. The final place is allotted to a representative of the home nation, determined by FIFA.

Club World Cup 2025 teams and groups

Group A

Palmeiras

FC Porto

Al Ahly

Inter Miami CF

Group B

PSG

Atlético Madrid

Botafogo

Seattle Sounders FC

Group C

Bayern Munich

Auckland City

Boca Juniors

Benfica

Group D

Flamengo

Espérance de Tunis

Chelsea

LAFC

Group E

River Plate

Urawa Red Diamonds

Monterrey

Inter Milan

Group F

Fluminense

Borussia Dortmund

Ulsan HD

Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G

Manchester City

Wydad AC

Al Ain

Juventus

Group H

Real Madrid

Al Hilal

Pachuca

RB Salzburg

Club World Cup 2025 TV and live stream details

Every FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.

DAZN has committed to showing every game free via its app during the tournament.

Fans can also sign up for the paid version of DAZN, which comes with HDR quality streaming, no advertising, more devices, extended highlights and other exclusive benefits.

DAZN costs £9.99 per month on a 12-month deal, or purchase a one-off MonthlyFlex pass for £19.99 for one month then £24.99 for each month afterwards until you cancel.

You can watch all the action on the DAZN App via smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, streaming devices, game consoles and web browsers.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 starts on the 14th June and is available to watch for free on DAZN.

