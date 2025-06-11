What is the FIFA Club World Cup 2025? New format explained
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has arrived and fans in the UK can tune in to watch every game live and free on DAZN.
An expanded 32-team tournament starts on Saturday 14th June and will draw to a close with a spectacular finale in mid-July.
Chelsea and Manchester City are the Premier League representatives in the inaugural run of the new-look tournament.
Recently-crowned Champions League winners PSG, former champions Real Madrid and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are also in the mix.
As with any refreshed competition, there's plenty to wrap your head around, including the format, which teams have qualified, and how to watch every single moment live and free via DAZN. We're on hand to help.
What is the Club World Cup 2025?
The Club World Cup is a FIFA club tournament first established in 2000, and an annual fixture in the football calendar between 2005 and 2023.
However, the Club World Cup in 2025 is a revamped version of the format, which will become a quadrennial tournament to be played between 32 of the world's greatest teams from across six continents.
The format of the tournament will be familiar to fans of the FIFA World Cup, and teams qualified via two routes, as highlighted below.
Club World Cup 2025 format
The Club World Cup format is a relatively simple one. 32 teams are divided into eight groups of four.
The top two teams in each group will progress to the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, as per the traditional international FIFA World Cup format and classic Champions League system prior to 2024/25.
The three routes to qualification are:
- Winning a top-tier continental cup competition in the last four years.
- Position in the four-year ranking in top-tier continental cup competitions.
- The final place is allotted to a representative of the home nation, determined by FIFA.
Club World Cup 2025 teams and groups
Group A
- Palmeiras
- FC Porto
- Al Ahly
- Inter Miami CF
Group B
- PSG
- Atlético Madrid
- Botafogo
- Seattle Sounders FC
Group C
- Bayern Munich
- Auckland City
- Boca Juniors
- Benfica
Group D
- Flamengo
- Espérance de Tunis
- Chelsea
- LAFC
Group E
- River Plate
- Urawa Red Diamonds
- Monterrey
- Inter Milan
Group F
- Fluminense
- Borussia Dortmund
- Ulsan HD
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Group G
- Manchester City
- Wydad AC
- Al Ain
- Juventus
Group H
- Real Madrid
- Al Hilal
- Pachuca
- RB Salzburg
Club World Cup 2025 TV and live stream details
Every FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be shown live for free on streaming platform DAZN.
DAZN has committed to showing every game free via its app during the tournament.
Fans can also sign up for the paid version of DAZN, which comes with HDR quality streaming, no advertising, more devices, extended highlights and other exclusive benefits.
DAZN costs £9.99 per month on a 12-month deal, or purchase a one-off MonthlyFlex pass for £19.99 for one month then £24.99 for each month afterwards until you cancel.
You can watch all the action on the DAZN App via smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, streaming devices, game consoles and web browsers.
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 starts on the 14th June and is available to watch for free on DAZN.
