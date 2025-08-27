Champions League qualifying has, until now, proven a respite for new Rangers boss Russell Martin amid a disappointing start to the Scottish Premiership season.

Martin will be desperate to ensure his side are playing Champions League football this season but there has been little from recent results to inspire confidence in the travelling fans.

The hosts, meanwhile, have won three of their four Belgian Pro League games in 2025/26 and beat RB Salzburg in the last round of qualifying.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Club Brugge v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Club Brugge v Rangers?

Club Brugge v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 27th August 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Club Brugge v Rangers kick-off time

Club Brugge v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Club Brugge v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Club Brugge v Rangers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Club Brugge v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Club Brugge v Rangers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Club Brugge (4/7) Draw (10/3) Rangers (4/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.