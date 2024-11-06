Villa have had a rough week after a brilliant start to the campaign, with Emery's men being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Crystal Palace before being hammered 4-1 at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Emery will demand a response from his side after a couple of defeats, with Sunday's loss leaving them sixth in the Premier League and seven points behind Liverpool at the top of the table.

Club Brugge, who are second in the Belgian Pro League behind Genk, have lost against Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the Champions League, with their only win coming against Austrian outfit SK Sturm Graz.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Club Brugge v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Club Brugge v Aston Villa?

Club Brugge v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 6th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Club Brugge v Aston Villa kick-off time

Club Brugge v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Club Brugge v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5pm.

How to live stream Club Brugge v Aston Villa online

Listen to Club Brugge v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

