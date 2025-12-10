Arsenal are in Belgium on Wednesday evening, trying to extend their perfect record in the Champions League this term.

Five wins in five have the Gunners top of the League Phase table, having scored 14 times and conceded just once in Europe in 2025/26.

Mikel Arteta will demand a response from his players after they were beaten away at Aston Villa on Saturday to offer hope to their Premier League title rivals.

It looks to be a good time to visit Club Brugge, who have lost four of their last five games in all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat to Sporting at the end of November.

With three games left of the League Phase, the Belgian outfit are 26th in the table – meaning they're on course to fall short of the knockout stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Club Brugge v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Club Brugge v Arsenal?

Club Brugge v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 10th December 2025.

Club Brugge v Arsenal kick-off time

Club Brugge v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Club Brugge v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Club Brugge v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Club Brugge v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

