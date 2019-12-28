RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of football games on Sky Sports this Christmas on TV and online.

Friday 6th December

Championship:: Millwall v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)

Saturday 7th December

Championship: Huddersfield v Leeds (12:30pm)

Premier League: Man City v Man Utd (5:30pm)

Sunday 8th December

Championship: West Brom v Swansea (12:00pm)

Premier League: Aston Villa v Leicester (2:00pm)

Premier League: Brighton v Wolves (4:30pm)

Monday 9th December

Premier League: West Ham Utd v Arsenal (8:00pm)

Tuesday 10th December

Championship: Preston v Fulham (7:45pm)

Wednesday 11th December

Championship: Birmingham v QPR (7:45pm)

Championship: Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Friday 13th December

Championship: Charlton v Hull (7:45pm)

Saturday 14th December

Championship: Birmingham v West Brom (12:30pm)

Premier League: Southampton v West Ham (5:30pm)

Sunday 15th December

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers (12:00pm)

Premier League: Man Utd v Everton (2:00pm)

Premier League: Arsenal v Man City (4:30pm)

Monday 16th December

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Brighton (8:00pm)

Tuesday 17th December

Carabao Cup Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:45pm)

Wednesday 18th December

Carabao Cup Oxford v Man City (7:45pm)

Friday 20th December

Championship: Middlesbrough v Stoke (7:45pm)

Saturday 21st December

Championship: Cardiff v Preston (12:30pm)

Premier League: Man City v Leicester (5:30pm)

Sunday 22nd December

Championship: Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City (12:00pm)

Premier League: Watford v Man Utd (2:00pm)

Premier League: Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm)

Monday 23rd December

Championship: Blackburn v Wigan (7:45pm)

Thursday 26th December

Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Hibernian (12:30pm)

Championship: Brentford v Swansea (3:00pm)

Championship: Leeds v Preston (5:15pm)

Championship: Reading v QPR (7:30pm)

Saturday 28th December

Premier League: Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm)

Premier League: Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm)

Sunday 29th December

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers (12:30pm)

Premier League: Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm)

Premier League: Liverpool v Wolves (4:30pm)

Monday 30th December

Championship: Derby v Charlton (7:45pm)

Wednesday 1st January

Championship: Millwall v Luton (12:45pm)

League 1: Wycombe v Ipswich (3:00pm)

Championship: West Brom v Leeds (5:15pm)

Thursday 2nd January

Championship: Derby v Barnsley (7:45pm)

Championship: Swansea v Charlton (7:45pm)

You can watch all of the action live Sky Sports' various TV channels

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.