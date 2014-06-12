ITV's Andy Townsend says to watch out for Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez, already known to England fans following his two goals in Wembley in November last year. “Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez could be the one everyone ends up talking about," he says. "Chile are a fast, direct and exciting team to watch. If they get out of the group, nobody will want to play them in the knockout stages.”

Advertisement

For more of the best live sport on TV every day, as well as TV, film and on-demand recommendations, download the Radio Times DiscoverTV app here.