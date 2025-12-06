Chesterfield will be out for some revenge when they host Doncaster Rovers in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Spireites were thumped 5-1 and knocked out of the EFL Trophy by the League One side in midweek.

It's rare that football hands you a second chance so quickly and Paul Cook's side will be desperate to make the most of theirs – with a place in the third round draw alongside the Premier League clubs on offer.

Doncaster will make the trip to the SMH Group Stadium full of confidence after Tuesday night's confident display.

Their only win on the road since October came at Crewe in the last round of the FA Cup but will see this weekend as a chance to add another away victory as they look to put a recent rocky spell behind them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers on TV and online.

When is Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers?

Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers kick-off time

Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers will kick off at 7:30pm.

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the 'Big Sport' package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

The streaming platforms are available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP.

Listen to Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

