Walsall also play on Tuesday night as they host Notts County, though Port Vale will stay top if they avoid defeat in Cheltenham.

Moore's side have won the most games out of anyone in League Two, and they've only lost one of their last 13 league matches.

While Port Vale are battling to stay at the top of the table, Cheltenham are mid-table and hoping to climb up the league rather than sink towards the relegation zone.

Cheltenham, who are unbeaten in five of their last six league games, were also relegated from League One last campaign, and while they're only five points off the play-off spots, they're also just seven points above the bottom two.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cheltenham v Port Vale on TV and online.

When is Cheltenham v Port Vale?

Cheltenham v Port Vale will take place on Tuesday 3rd December 2024.

Cheltenham v Port Vale kick-off time

Cheltenham v Port Vale will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Cheltenham v Port Vale on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Cheltenham v Port Vale online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

