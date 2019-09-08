The Blues are desperate to reclaim the title they last won in 2018 but have shied away from landing too many new signings this summer.

Spurs, meanwhile, have added greatly to the squad to prepare them for a return to the WSL.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea Women v Tottenham Women game on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea Women v Tottenham Women game?

Chelsea Women v Tottenham Women will kick off at 12:30pm on Sunday 8th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea Women v Tottenham Women

Every game in the FA WSL 2019/20 season will be broadcast for free on the brand new FA Player platform.

Fans can register for the service to watch on laptop or desktop computers, or download the app and watch on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Fans can also tune in to watch the game for free on the BBC Red Button.

You can also live stream the match via the BBC website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Chelsea lack of signings during the summer transfer window has got some punters worried they will take a step backwards this season.

Indeed, after finishing third last term, there was hope the Blues would kick on and challenge for the title.

But pre-season has not been kind to Chelsea, who were thumped 5-2 by Montpellier and then 5-0 by Bayern Munich over the summer.

Spurs, meanwhile, head into this clash after beating West Ham 2-1 last weekend. Granted, they lost 6-0 to Arsenal in a chastening friendly that exposed just how far they still have to come to match the biggest teams in the league.

But Tottenham will be confident of scaring Chelsea here at Stamford Bridge – even if it isn't enough to claim victory.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 2-1 Tottenham Women