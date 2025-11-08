Chelsea host managerless Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League's late Saturday game.

The Blues will view the visit of the top-flight's bottom club as an opportunity to get back to winning ways after a frustrating defeat away at Qarabag in the Champions League in midweek.

Enzo Maresca's side have won three of their last four in the Premier League and could head into the international break in the top four with a victory against Wolves.

The visitors will have caretakers in charge on Saturday after Vitor Pereira's sacking last weekend.

The search for his replacement is on but, in the meantime, the Black Country club must try to add to their measly points tally to avoid drifting further from safety.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Wolves?

Chelsea v Wolves will take place on Saturday 8th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Wolves kick-off time

Chelsea v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

