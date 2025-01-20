It's now four Premier League games without a win for Enzo Maresca's side, who have slid down the table as a result.

Chelsea were touted as potential title rivals for Liverpool last month, but have now dropped out of the top four and will slide further if they're not able to turn the tide soon.

Though the visit of Wolves will bring back fond memories of their 6-2 demolition job at Molineux in August, the Black Country outfit have been improved under new boss Vítor Pereira.

The Portuguese coach took seven points from his first three games and beat Bristol City in the FA Cup, but back-to-back Premier League defeats against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have shown that reinforcements are needed this month if they are to avoid the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Wolves?

Chelsea v Wolves will take place on Monday 20th January 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Wolves kick-off time

Chelsea v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Chelsea v Wolves odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (3/10) Draw (21/4) Wolves (6/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.