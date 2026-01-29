Fierce foes Chelsea and West Ham face off at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

This weekend's clash will be a first taste of the rivalry for both Nuno Espirito Santo and Liam Rosenior.

Rosenior's strong start as Chelsea boss continued in midweek as the Blues booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 3-2 win in Napoli, and his popularity among fans will grow further if he can add another victory against the Hammers.

Nuno's future was in question earlier this month but back-to-back victories in the Premier League, over Tottenham and Sunderland, have eased the pressure and breathed fresh life into West Ham's survival hopes.

Though the visitors are still five points adrift of safety, they arrive at Stamford Bridge as a dangerous proposition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v West Ham?

Chelsea v West Ham will take place on Saturday 31st January 2026.

Chelsea v West Ham kick-off time

Chelsea v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.