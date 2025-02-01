There have been signs that the tide is turning at West Ham under the English coach, who has picked up four points from his first three games to climb to 14th and ease relegation fears, and he would surely love nothing more than to deliver a derby win against his former employers.

It looks like a good time for Potter to make his return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea have won just one of their last seven Premier League games. They failed to capitalise on an early lead and first-half chances in a 3-1 defeat to Man City last weekend, which has seen them drop out of the top four into sixth.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca has insisted that his side are trending in the right direction despite recent results but they risk losing further ground in the race for the Champions League spots if they cannot get back to winning ways against the Hammers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v West Ham?

Chelsea v West Ham will take place on Monday 3rd February 2025.

Chelsea v West Ham kick-off time

Chelsea v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Chelsea v West Ham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

