They produced a valiant display to draw 0-0 with City in the Carabao Cup but despite losing the penalty shoot-out, Chelsea banished their disappointment with wins over London rivals Tottenham and Fulham.

Maurizio Sarri’s men beat Malmo 5-1 on aggregate in the Europa League round of 32 and will be hoping for equally safe passage into the quarter-finals.

Dynamo Kiev ground out a narrow win over Olympiakos in the last round and are perched second in the Ukrainian Premier League behind Shakhtar Donetsk.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev game on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev game?

Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 7th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Dynamo have played just four games in 2019 due to their winter break but quickly got back into full swing with a 5-0 win over Zorya – the fourth-placed team in the Ukrainian top flight – and their triumph over Olympiakos.

Chelsea shouldn’t underestimate the shrewd operators who have featured in a European competition every season since 1990.

Still, the Blues’ mini-revival offers plenty of hope they can get the job done in the first leg.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Dynamo Kiev

