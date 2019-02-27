Under-fire boss Maurizio Sarri attempted to switch goalkeepers at the end of extra time though Kepa Arrizabalaga appeared to refuse his furious manager's orders.

All eyes will be on the pair at Stamford Bridge with tensions sure to be running high in west London.

Tottenham also suffered a damaging weekend as they were defeated 2-1 by Burnley despite Harry Kane's early return from injury.

Mauricio Pochettino will be determined to get his team's season back on the rails when Spurs visit Stamford Bridge this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Premier League clash on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea v Tottenham game?

Chelsea v Tottenham will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday 27th February 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Tottenham

You can watch the game live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD with build-up coverage starting at 7:15pm.

Customers can live stream the game via the official BT Sport website or through the BT Sport app on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

You can add the BT Sport app to your existing BT package with three months free before paying just £9 a month.

Sky customers can also add BT Sport channels to their existing subscription for a monthly fee.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Where do you start with Chelsea? In the last month they've suffered 4-0, 6-0 and 2-0 defeats to Bournemouth, Man City and Man Utd respectively. They also won three games by three goals or more in the same time frame.

The Blues were gutsy in the cup final but the farcical scenes between Arrizabalaga and Sarri cast a long shadow over a much-improved performance.

Spurs will be desperate to bounce back after their dismal defeat at the weekend with Kane nudging home a sharp finish to justify his quick comeback.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing:

Chelsea to win – 13/10

Draw – 12/5

Tottenham to win – 23/10

Check out Betfair for all the very latest odds on Chelsea v Tottenham.

