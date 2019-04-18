Marcos Alonso’s late strike secured a 1-0 win for the visitors and handed Chelsea a potentially vital away goal.

Since then, Chelsea suffered a blow in their charge for a Champions League place after losing 2-0 to title-chasers Liverpool.

Maurizio Sarri’s men are locked in a tight battle for the top four with Arsenal and Manchester United.

More like this

Therefore the Italian boss will treat the Europa League seriously in the hunt for a seat at Europe’s top table next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Slavia Prague game on TV and online.

What time is the Chelsea v Slavia Prague game?

Chelsea v Slavia Prague will kick off at 8:00pm on Thursday 15th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Chelsea v Slavia Prague

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Chelsea failed to impress on their travels but still managed to get the job done in a high-intensity atmosphere.

They should make a far easier task of it at Stamford Bridge.

Prague will need to come out swinging at some point, and when they do, Eden Hazard, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Europa League superstar Olivier Giroud could combine to deliver the killer blows.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Slavia Prague

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.