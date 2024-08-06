Chelsea, who have won just one of their four pre-season fixtures so far this summer, including a 4-2 defeat against Manchester City last weekend, will be desperate to finish higher in the Premier League, while also trying to go all the way in the UEFA Conference League.

Maresca has shown in pre-season that his side will play out from the back and try to dominate the ball, and their first official test will be in their league opener against City on Sunday 18th August at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid completed the Champions League, La Liga and Supercopa de España treble last season, and they'll be confident of history repeating itself, especially after they added Kylian Mbappé to their already star-filled squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Real Madrid?

Chelsea v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 7th August 2024.

Chelsea v Real Madrid kick-off time

Chelsea v Real Madrid will kick off at 12am.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Chelsea v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Chelsea v Real Madrid odds

Chelsea (13/8) Draw (3/1) Real Madrid (11/10)

