The defending champions host Carlo Ancelotti's Galacticos on Wednesday evening in what is undoubtedly the pick of the quarter-finals.

Chelsea taking on Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge is exactly the sort of tie that makes the Champions League the best club competition in the world.

Amid the ongoing chaos over the Chelsea ownership, Thomas Tuchel and his side have to build on the positives from their round of 16 triumph against Lille but will know this is another test entirely.

Indeed, Real may feel as though it is meant to be for them this season after their remarkable victory against PSG in the last round with two goals in two second-half minutes turning the tie on its head.

PSG found it impossible to recover from those blows, which were delivered by Karim Benzema as he bagged yet another hat-trick.

Keeping the French striker quiet will be vital to the Blues' chances of success in the first leg ahead of an inevitably box-office trip to the Bernabeu.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Real Madrid?

Chelsea v Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday 6th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Real Madrid will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man City v Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Real Madrid online

Chelsea v Real Madrid team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Ziyech

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Real Madrid odds

bet365 odds: Chelsea (10/11) Draw (5/2) Real Madrid (3/1)*

Our prediction: Chelsea v Real Madrid

This is a mouthwatering contest and you'd imagine all eyes will be on Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

With all the off-field chaos going on, the Blues will want to give their fans something to cheer about but as is so often the case when two heavyweights clash, it would not be a surprise if this is a cagey affair as they try to shape each other up.

Keeping Benzema quiet is no easy task but it has to be top of Tuchel's list of priorities, which should add to the tightness of the encounter.

It could well be a low-scoring draw.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Real Madrid (11/2 at Bet365)

