Newcastle, meanwhile, have gone four top-flight games without a victory on a run that has included defeats to Fulham and Brighton – the latter coming last weekend in a game they dominated for long periods.

Neither club has drifted too far from the top four, with Chelsea sixth and Newcastle eighth, but both will be keen to get back to winning ways and cut the gap on the Champions League places.

If last season's games are anything to go by, we should be in for an entertaining clash.

Twelve goals were scored across the pair's three meetings last season, with both winning their home Premier League games and the Blues edging a tight League Cup clash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Newcastle?

Chelsea v Newcastle will take place on Sunday 27th October 2024.

Chelsea v Newcastle kick-off time

Chelsea v Newcastle will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

