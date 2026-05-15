Chelsea host Manchester United on the final day of the Women's Super League season with the Blues hoping to finish second behind champions Manchester City.

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Man City have already been crowned champions, which leaves Chelsea and Arsenal battling it out to finish second.

Whoever finishes second goes directly into the Champions League group phase, whereas third has to play a two-legged qualification clash.

Sonia Bompastor's side, who come into the clash on the back of their 3-2 loss in their FA Cup semi-final against City, are hoping to finish the campaign on a high. They'll be confident of pulling off the victory just like they did in the League Cup final against United earlier this year.

Chelsea, who are the most successful WSL team ever, having won six consecutive titles from 2020-2025, are third and they need to beat United while hoping that Arsenal lose against Liverpool to confirm second place behind City.

Marc Skinner's United, who haven't finished lower than fifth since being promoted to the WSL in 2019, don't have anything to play for as they're guaranteed fourth this campaign after winning just one of their last five league outings.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd on TV and online.

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When is Chelsea v Man Utd?

Chelsea v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 16 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man Utd kick-off time

Chelsea v Man Utd will kick off at 1pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Chelsea v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Chelsea v Man Utd on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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