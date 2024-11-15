Chelsea have won all six of their WSL games - leading the division in goals scored (23) and conceding just three themselves - and sit just a point back from the leaders with a game in hand.

Sonia Bompastor could barely have dreamed of a better start to her tenure as she looks to fill the huge void left by Emma Hayes's departure.

The visitors drew their opener against rivals Arsenal but have won six on the bounce since, with Bunny Shaw on course to win a second WSL Golden Boot in two years with seven goals to her name already, three more than Chelsea's Guro Reiten, who is her nearest competition.

Having lost out on the title to the Blues on goal difference last season, Man City will know that a result on Saturday could end up defining their season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Saturday 16th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Premier League from 5:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

