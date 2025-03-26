The second leg will be the fourth meeting between the pair in the last 12 days – with Man City's victory bookended by wins for Sonia Bompastor's side in the League Cup final and the Women's Super League.

Chelsea are chasing the quadruple in what has been a remarkable first season for the French coach, who is on course to deliver another WSL title and could land the West Londoners their first-ever Champions League triumph.

Man City look set for a disappointing fourth place finish in the league but interim boss Nick Cushing is still hunting silverware as his side are in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and are targeting a first European trophy of their own.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Man City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Man City?

Chelsea v Man City will take place on Thursday 27th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Man City kick-off time

Chelsea v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Fans can also watch the game for free via the DAZN YouTube channel.

Listen to Chelsea v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Chelsea v Man City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (9/20) Draw (31/10) Man City (5/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.