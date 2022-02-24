The Blues picked up their first silverware of the year earlier this month with triumph in the Club World Cup final but will know that their Premier League rivals should provide a sterner test than any of the teams in that competition.

The first major English domestic trophy winner of the 2021/22 season will be crowned on Sunday as Chelsea and Liverpool meet at Wembley for the final of the Carabao Cup.

Thomas Tuchel's side proved a class above Tottenham in the semi-finals and have won six on the bounce in all competitions heading into Sunday's game.

The Carabao Cup is one bit of silverware that Jurgen Klopp is yet to get his hands on as Liverpool coach and would be the Reds' first trophy since 2019/20.

Manchester City's recent defeat to Tottenham has let them back into the Premier League title race but their full focus on Sunday will be on overcoming the Blues from west London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Chelsea v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 27th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are also numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Everton v Man City live on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports football from 3:30pm and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Chelsea v Liverpool team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Arsenal predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Origi, Mane

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Liverpool

Both of the Premier League games between Chelsea and Liverpool this season have ended as a draw, which is a good indicator of just how tight this could be.

Finals are often cagey affairs and despite both sides coming into this game on the back of an impressive last few weeks, it would be a surprise if this one didn't follow suit.

Given Liverpool are looking to end a nearly two-year-long wait for silverware, they might just have the edge.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool (9/1 at bet365)

