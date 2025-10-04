Arne Slot will be desperate to see his side get back to stop the slide and get back on track ahead of the international break.

The Blues head into the game on the back of consecutive Premier League defeats but battled for a midweek win against Benfica in the Champions League.

They are still without talisman Cole Palmer due to injury, though the good news is that Joao Pedro will be available despite getting a red card against the Portuguese side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Chelsea v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 4th October 2025.

Chelsea v Liverpool kick-off time

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

