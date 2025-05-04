It would be no surprise to see Arne Slot give some of the fringe players a go at Stamford Bridge, but Mohamed Salah will likely be desperate to feature as he is just one short of the record for the most goal contributions in a Premier League season (47), which is held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

Chelsea are part of the fierce race for Champions League football as five teams battle for the remaining three places in the top five.

The Blues have put a recent rocky run behind them by winning back-to-back Premier League games but still have work to do to qualify for Europe's elite club competition – particularly with Newcastle, Man Utd and Nottingham Forest as their final three fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Liverpool?

Chelsea v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 4th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Liverpool kick-off time

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Chelsea v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (11/10) Draw (27/10) Liverpool (21/10)* Bet Boost: Both teams to score, Mohamed Salah 2+ shots on target, Cole Palmer 2+ shots on target – 14/1 16/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.