The Reds overcame the Blues in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year to claim their first trophy of the 2021/22 campaign. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga missed the decisive penalty in the shootout following an entertaining yet goalless draw.

The FA Cup final is all set up with Liverpool aiming to complete half of their quadruple quest when they face Chelsea at Wembley for the second time this season.

Jurgen Klopp will know the Premier League title is slipping through his grasp but he will be determined for his men to make the most of their remaining cup finals: this one and the Champions League showpiece game.

Chelsea are set for new ownership but Thomas Tuchel must use what he has at his disposal right now for his team to limp over the line.

His squad are third in the Premier League table but have only won two of their last seven league outings and are in danger of falling out of the top four at the last stage.

However, fans from both clubs will shelve their thoughts and emotions about the league scenario and will fill Wembley knowing each of them are 90 minutes from the iconic silverware once more.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is the FA Cup final?

Chelsea v Liverpool in the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday 14th May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is FA Cup final kick-off?

Chelsea v Liverpool will kick off at 4:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including West Ham v Man City on Sunday.

What TV channel is FA Cup final on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4pm, though they will be showing plenty of build-up almost continuously from midday onwards.

The game will also be shown on ITV from 3:45pm. FA Cup games have been split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV. Now both channels will show the big game.

How to live stream FA Cup final online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

All of the build-up will also be available on the streaming services so you won't miss a moment.

Listen to FA Cup final on radio

Radio coverage will be as extensive as the TV coverage with BBC 5Live and talkSPORT both bringing live commentary of the game on their channels.

BBC 5 Live is available on the BBC Sounds online via the smartphone or tablet app or internet browser. You can also receive it on DAB radio as well as 693 and 909 kHz channels on medium wave radio.

talkSPORT is also available via their app, internet browser, DAB radio or medium wave 1089 kHz, predominantly for London, or 1053, 1071 and 1107.

Chelsea v Liverpool team news

Chelsea predicted XI: TBC

Liverpool predicted XI: TBC

Chelsea v Liverpool odds

FA Cup final prediction: Chelsea v Liverpool

An early goal could open the floodgates here. The longer tight games between good teams wear on, the less likely a decisive breakthrough will be made.

Liverpool are without the injured Fabinho, a major loss for the Reds who provides so many robust defensive capabilities in midfield. Chelsea will hope to seize on his absence and exploit whoever fills his place.

Saying that, Liverpool boast so much talent going forward, it's hard to look beyond them in any game. Sadio Mane is the latest hero on the rotating merry-go-round of match-winners. If he doesn't step up again, Mo Salah will, Luis Diaz will, Diogo Jota will, Roberto Firmino will, even Divock Origi will.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool (15/2 at bet365)

