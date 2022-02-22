The Blues are at home for the first leg against Lille with a packed Stamford Bridge eager to see the team extend their winning streak.

Chelsea enter the Champions League knockout stages with confidence they can grind out the necessary wins on the way to defending their title.

Thomas Tuchel's men have started to pull together following a tricky start to 2022 and have recorded five victories in a row across all competitions, though that run does include League One Plymouth and two appearances in the Club World Cup.

Romelu Lukaku came under fire at the weekend after it was revealed he had only touched the ball seven times during his team's victory over Crystal Palace.

Lille are enduring a tough campaign so far in 2021/22 and sit 11th in the Ligue 1 table, though they are just four points away from the top five. They won the Champions League Group G containing RB Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Lille on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Lille?

Chelsea v Lille will take place on Tuesday 22nd February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Lille will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week, including Europa League and Europa Conference League matches on Thursday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Lille on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Lille online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Lille team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic

Lille predicted XI: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Weah, Andre, Xeka, Bamba; Yilmaz, David

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Lille odds

Chelsea v Lille prediction

Chelsea are pulling themselves together, but it's not all plain sailing from here.

Lukaku should not be lambasted for his display at the weekend, but he desperately needs to come together with Tuchel – who is unlikely to be blameless in their fractious relationship – and work out how he can affect games. On his day, he's among the very best.

Hakim Ziyech has stepped up lately and will hope his fellow attacking teammates can step up and do enough to secure an advantage on home soil.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Lille (5/1 at bet365)

