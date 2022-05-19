It was Thursday's opponents, Leicester City, that beat them to the same trophy last season and that may mean that a rousing performance when the two meet at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League could help them banish some demons.

Chelsea will likely still be hurting after their FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, with the Blues suffering heartbreak at Wembley yet again under Thomas Tuchel.

Arsenal's defeat to Newcastle United last night confirmed the Blues' top-four finish but work still needs to be done to ensure they finish third and avoid the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Leicester have suffered recent disappointment of their own after being knocked out of the Europa Conference League by Roma at the semi-final stage earlier this month.

They're set for a top-half finish and have little to play for now other than momentum to take into the summer and next season.

Brendan Rodgers will not want to see his side's standards drop though as we clearly saw against Chelsea v Leicester.

When is Chelsea v Leicester?

Chelsea v Leicester will take place on Thursday 19th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Leicester will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Everton v Crystal Palace.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Chelsea v Leicester live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Leicester team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Sarr, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta; James, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Mendy; Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Vardy

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Leicester

You suspect we're going to get one of two reactions from Chelsea. Either the hosts will fly out the blocks as they look to repent following their FA Cup final defeat or they'll struggle to find any motivation at all.

Their German manager doesn't seem the type to let the latter happen and we could well see the Blues pick up the victory that confirms third place and allows him to blood some young players on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Foxes ran riot against Norwich on the weekend but a trip to Stamford Bridge is another thing entirely.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester (17/2 at bet365)

