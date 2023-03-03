It is the latest headache for Blues boss Graham Potter, who is coming under increasing pressure for a run of one win in the last 11 games in all competitions during which they have scored just four goals.

Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva for Leeds's visit to Stamford Bridge after the veteran defender sustained a knee ligament injury in last weekend's defeat at Tottenham.

Leeds are bidding to do the double over Chelsea after recording a 3-0 victory when the two teams met at Elland Road all the way back in August.

New boss Javi Gracia kicked off his reign with a crucial win against relegation rivals Southampton last weekend as the Whites climbed to 17th in the Premier League table.

Leeds travel to south-west London for the second time in the space of five days — they lost to Fulham in the FA Cup on Tuesday — without top scorer Rodrigo, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Chelsea v Leeds.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Chelsea v Leeds?

Chelsea v Leeds will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 4th March 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Leeds team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Arrizabalga; James, Badiashile, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Fernandez, Zakaria; Ziyech, Felix, Sterling; Havertz.

Leeds predicted line-up: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford.

Chelsea v Leeds prediction

Chelsea are going through one of their most challenging spells in a generation and their lack of goals is a real concern.

The Blues are missing a proper number nine to lead the line so their attacking problems are likely to continue for the rest of the season, although Joao Felix has looked bright and inventive.

There are promising signs for Leeds in the early days of the Javi Gracia era after grinding out three points against Southampton and creating some decent openings in their FA Cup defeat at Fulham.

Former Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford has scored just one league goal all season and will be desperate to bag on his return to Stamford Bridge.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Leeds (7/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chelsea v Leeds odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Chelsea (8/13) Draw (3/1) Leeds (9/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.