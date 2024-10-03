What channel is Chelsea v KAA Gent Europa Conference League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time

Palmer, whose £45m move from Man City continues to look like an absolute bargain, became the first player to score four goals in the first half of a Premier League fixture as he inspired the West Londoners to a 4-2 victory over the Seagulls.

Flying high after Saturday’s Cole Palmer masterclass, Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night to kick off their Europa Conference League challenge by hosting KAA Gent.

The attention now shifts to the Europa Conference League, with the Blues the favourites to win Europe’s third-string club competition in the inaugural year of the brand new format.

The group stages have been replaced by a league phase. Clubs will play eight games – four at home and four away – after which the top eight sides will automatically reach the last 16 and places 9th to 24th will face off in a two-legged play-off to join them.

Up first for Enzo Maresca’s side are Gent, who are enjoying a strong start to the new Belgian Pro League campaign and sit third after nine games. Blues fans may want to keep an eye out for Andri Gudjohnsen, the 22-year-old son of former Stamford Bridge favourite Eidur who plays up top and has two goals to his name this term already.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v KAA Gent on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v KAA Gent?

Chelsea v KAA Gent will take place on Thursday 3rd October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v KAA Gent kick-off time

Chelsea v KAA Gent will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v KAA Gent on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v KAA Gent online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Chelsea v KAA Gent on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

