Maresca's side are top of the Europe Conference League table, with two wins from two games and a better goal difference than any other side, and they are the favourites to win the competition this term.

Even if the Italian coach rings the changes, the hosts will be expected to maintain their 100 per cent record against Thursday's opposition.

The trip to Stamford Bridge is set to be one of the biggest games in FC Noah's history, as this is their first full season in Europe – having become the first team to make it through all four rounds of Europa Conference League qualifying, including an eye-catching victory over AEK Athens.

They are fourth in the Armenian Premier League but will head to the top if they win their three games in hand, while they've made an impressive start to the Europa Conference League league phase, beating Czech side Mladá Boleslav and being narrowly beaten away at Rapid Wien.

Even so, a trip to face Chelsea in West London will be another challenge entirely.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v FC Noah on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v FC Noah?

Chelsea v FC Noah will take place on Thursday 7th November 2024.

Chelsea v FC Noah kick-off time

Chelsea v FC Noah will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v FC Noah on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v FC Noah online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Chelsea v FC Noah on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

