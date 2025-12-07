Chelsea will hope to jump-start their Women's Super League title challenge against Everton at Kingsmeadow on Sunday.

The Blues lost top spot to Man City following back-to-back draws in November, and after an extended break, due to League Cup and international fixtures, they get a chance to respond.

Sonia Bompastor's side have been ruthless at home in the WSL this term, winning four from four, and it would be a surprise not to see that continue this weekend.

Everton started the season so brightly, beating rivals Liverpool 4-1 in their opener, but have taken just two points from their eight games since.

Things could get worse before they get better for the Toffees, who have Arsenal up next and then Man City after the winter break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Everton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Everton?

Chelsea v Everton will take place on Sunday 7th December 2025.

Chelsea v Everton kick-off time

Chelsea v Everton will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Everton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Red Button from 2:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Everton online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Chelsea v Everton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

