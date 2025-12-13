Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Blues have gone four games without a win, including two losses, after their midweek defeat away at Atalanta.

Three of those have been away games and they'll relish the chance to be back in West London.

The visitors arrive high in confidence after winning four of their last five games.

David Moyes has got a tune out of the Toffees and in-form midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will want to prove a point against his former employers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Everton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Everton?

Chelsea v Everton will take place on Saturday 13th December 2025.

Chelsea v Everton kick-off time

Chelsea v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Chelsea v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Everton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

