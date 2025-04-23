A victory against Crystal Palace would leave them six points clear of second-place Arsenal with just three games left to play and provide a well-timed confidence boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg on the weekend, when they'll be trying to overturn Barcelona's 4-1 lead.

It feels like a matter of when and not if the Eagles are relegated as they find themselves seven points adrift at the bottom of the table.

2024/25 is the South East Londoners' first-ever season in the WSL but, bar a minor miracle, they will be heading back to the Women's Championship at the first time of asking.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will take place on Wednesday 23rd April 2025.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will kick off at 7:15pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Three from 7:05pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Crystal Palace online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Chelsea v Crystal Palace on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

