The Italian delivered a 6-2 victory over Wolves last weekend and steered a youthful side into the league phase of the Europa Conference League by beating Swiss side Servette across two legs.

Maresca will be hoping to head into the international break with another victory as the club look to put a dramatic summer transfer window behind them and focus on a top-four tilt.

The opening weeks of the 2024/25 campaign have not been as kind for visiting boss Oliver Glasner.

More like this

Palace finished last term as one of the form sides in the Premier League, but are still searching for their first points this season after back-to-back defeats.

The Eagles lost 2-1 to Brentford in their opener and then 2-0 to West Ham last weekend to leave them teetering above the bottom three.

Though it's far too soon to talk about a relegation battle, a third loss on the bounce will surely mean they're in the drop zone for the international break - and may raise concerns among the South London support.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 1st September 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will kick off at 1:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Chelsea v Crystal Palace available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (3/5) Draw (16/5) Crystal Palace (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.