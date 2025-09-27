Chelsea look set to be without talisman Cole Palmer, and Enzo Maresca has challenged his side to "find solutions and ways to win games" in his absence – starting with the game against the Seagulls.

Brighton have relished games against the West Londoners in recent years, seeking revenge for all the talent they've seen move to Stamford Bridge, and have beaten their hosts twice in 2025 already.

Fabian Hurzeler's side flexed their muscles with a second consecutive 6-0 thrashing in the Carabao Cup but need to translate that form into the Premier League, where they are 14th with just one win from five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Brighton?

Chelsea v Brighton will take place on Saturday 27th September 2025.

Chelsea v Brighton kick-off time

Chelsea v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Chelsea v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

