The Seagulls are winless in their last three league games but have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, and would leapfrog the hosts, perhaps even climbing as high as fourth, with a win on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca has hit the ground running at Chelsea as well. The Blues have picked up three wins and a draw in the Premier League following their opening weekend defeat to Man City, while they crushed League Two Barrow 5-0 in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

The visit of Brighton is the Italian's toughest test since they hosted the 2023/24 champions, and the belief in what he can achieve at the club will grow further if can pass with flying colours.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Brighton?

Chelsea v Brighton will take place on Saturday 28th September 2024.

Chelsea v Brighton kick-off time

Chelsea v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is Chelsea v Brighton available to live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

