There may be off-field chaos at Chelsea but on the pitch, Thomas Tuchel's side were excellent in the weeks approaching the international break and a run of five consecutive Premier League wins has ensured that the Blues have kept their distance from the sides scrapping below them for fourth.

The Premier League is back this weekend and Saturday's game at Stamford Bridge between Chelsea and Brentford should give Blues fans some respite from all the talk about the change in ownership.

Tuchel will have one eye on the blockbuster Champions League tie with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening but he'll know not to underestimate a Brentford side that have already claimed some scalps in their first season in the top flight.

Wins against Norwich City and Burnley in March ensured the Bees have stayed out of the relegation battle – meaning that the pressure is off for Thomas Frank and his side ahead of Saturday's game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Brentford?

Chelsea v Brentford will take place on Saturday 2nd April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man United v Leicester on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a live stream for Chelsea v Brentford online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Brentford team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger, Sarr; Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount; Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer; Mbeumo, Eriksen, Nørgaard, Janelt, Wissa; Toney

Chelsea v Brentford odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Brentford

With four games in 15 days, including two Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid, we could see Tuchel looking to be clever with his selection on Saturday – resting the likes of N'Golo Kanté and Kai Havertz.

Brentford were undone by two moments of quality against Leicester City ahead of the international break and it may be that the Blues just have too much class for them at Stamford Bridge.

Romelu Lukaku was back in the goals against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and he'll be raring to go after being rested by Belgium during the international break.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Brentford (9/1 at Bet365)

