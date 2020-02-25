They triumphed in last season's Europa League but know that Bayern Munich represent a class above many of the teams they saw off during that campaign.

Remember, Bayern Munich were the team that arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the group stages of this year's tournament to wallop Spurs 2-7 on their home patch.

Robert Lewandowski sits top of the Champions League goalscoring charts alongside young gun Erling Haaland and will be determined to add to his tally.

More like this

Chelsea come into the game on a high after a good performance against fierce London rivals Tottenham at the weekend.

The Blues came away from the match with three points after a determined 2-1 victory that put some light between them and the chasing pack of Spurs, Man Utd and Sheffield Utd for the fourth spot in the Premier League.

Manager Frank Lampard would also have been encouraged by the performances of players such as Mason Mount, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud in the London derby, meaning he'll have more players hungry to perform in this crunch clash on Tuesday night.

Chelsea team news

Tammy Abraham made a cameo at the weekend as he continues his recovery from injury, though it looks like Giroud will get another chance to lead from the start and will be aiming to prove he has what it takes to impress both his manager and the Stamford Bridge crowd.

It's likely Chelsea will start the game in a 3-4-3 formation with Willy Caballero continuing between the sticks.

Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger will make up the defence with Reece James, Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic and Cesar Azpilicueta holding together the midfield.

Willian, Giroud and Mount are expected to lead the line.

Our Chelsea v Bayern Munich prediction

The team haven't actually played each other since the 2012 Champions League final (which Chelsea won on penalties after a 1-1 draw), so there's not a great deal of current meetings to go by - but looking at Munich's form both in the German league and European competitions in recent years, they have to be the favourites across two legs.

Chelsea have struggled to keep clean sheets throughout 2019/20, even when they're winning, they still find a way to concede.

Knockout football is all about not leaking goals and being streetwise enough to see out close encounters with Europe's best.

Frank Lampard's crop of youngsters are talented, but they have shown little to suggest they have what it takes to maturely dispatch the experienced, ruthless Munich machine.

Prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Bayern Munich

What is the Chelsea v Bayern Munich kick-off time?

The game kicks-off at 8pm, with all of the TV coverage details listed below.

How to watch Chelsea v Bayern Munich on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Bayern Munich online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Advertisement

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.