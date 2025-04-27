Sonia Bompastor's side bounced back with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace to close in on the Women's Super League title in midweek.

They will need to be at their brilliant best again if they're to turn the tables on Sunday's visitors and renew their hopes of a quadruple.

Liga F leaders Barcelona have sights set on a quadruple of their own, and know what it takes to win in Europe as they're chasing a third consecutive Champions League win and a fourth all-time.

Stamford Bridge has hosted some famous European games over the years, and another will need to be added to the list if Chelsea are to reach the final – against either Arsenal or Lyon – in Lisbon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Barcelona on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Barcelona?

Chelsea v Barcelona will take place on Sunday 27th April 2025.

Chelsea v Barcelona kick-off time

Chelsea v Barcelona will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Barcelona on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 1pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Barcelona online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Fans can also watch the game for free via the DAZN YouTube channel and online.

Listen to Chelsea v Barcelona on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

