Aston Villa head to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday, hoping to continue their Premier League hot streak.

The top of the table clash is one of nine post-Christmas Day fixtures not played on Boxing Day, in a break from tradition this year.

Morgan Rogers's brilliance earned the Villans a seventh consecutive league win, and a tenth in a row in all competitions, against Man Utd on Sunday.

Chelsea showed plenty of fight to come from behind and draw 2-2 away at Newcastle last weekend but have drifted seven points from the top three as a result.

Enzo Maresca's side will be desperate to ensure that gap doesn't grow further when they host Aston Villa on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Aston Villa?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will take place on Saturday 27th December 2025.

Chelsea v Aston Villa kick-off time

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Chelsea v Aston Villa online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Chelsea v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

