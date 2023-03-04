The Blues have reached the final for a fourth consecutive season – having beaten Arsenal in 2019/20 and Bristol City in 2020/21 before falling short against Man City last term – and go in search of a third triumph this weekend after beating West Ham in the semi-final.

Selhurst Park plays host to the FA Women's League Cup final for the first time ever on Sunday afternoon as last season's finalists Chelsea face Arsenal, the most successful team in the competition's history.

Emma Saunders' side can still win the domestic treble as they knocked the Gunners out of the FA Cup last weekend and are just one point off the top of the Women's Super League with a game in hand over leaders Man Utd.

Arsenal are five points back in the WSL after a recent rocky patch but know better than anyone else what it takes to get your hands on the FA Women's League Cup. They've won the competition a record five times and will look to add to that tally after beating Man City in extra time in the semi-final.

They lost to Chelsea in the 2019/20 final and were beaten 2-0 by them in the FA Cup last weekend so will be out for some revenge on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 5th March 2023.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 2:25pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

