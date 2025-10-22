Chelsea turn their attention back to the Champions League for the visit of Dutch giants Ajax on Wednesday evening.

Ad

The Blues are searching for a fourth consecutive win in all competitions after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 at The City Ground on Saturday.

Enzo Maresca's side got up and running in the Champions League by beating Benfica at Stamford Bridge at the end of September, and will now look to climb higher up the table.

They may be the biggest name in Dutch football, but Ajax have not enjoyed their finest start to a season under summer appointment John Heitinga.

The visitors are fourth in the Eredivisie, nine points off the top, and have lost back-to-back games in the Champions League – conceding six times without scoring.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Ajax on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelsea v Ajax?

Chelsea v Ajax will take place on Wednesday 22nd October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelsea v Ajax kick-off time

Chelsea v Ajax will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Ajax on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chelsea v Ajax online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Chelsea v Ajax on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Chelsea v Ajax odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/4) Draw (11/2) Ajax (17/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.