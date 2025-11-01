Non-league duo Chelmsford City and Braintree Town face off on Saturday lunchtime in the first round of the FA Cup.

Ad

The hosts are 14th in National League South, the sixth tier of English football, and will relish the chance to upset their Essex rivals after making it through three rounds of qualifying.

Chelmsford will have former EFL hotshot Lyle Taylor, who has 10 goals in nine games for the club, leading the line.

Braintree booked their place in the first round courtesy of a 2-0 win over Farnborough in the fourth qualifying round.

The visitors are battling relegation in the National League, having beaten Chelmsford on their way to promotion a few years ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelmsford City v Braintree Town on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Chelmsford City v Braintree Town?

Chelmsford City v Braintree Town will take place on Saturday 1st November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Chelmsford City v Braintree Town kick-off time

Chelmsford City v Braintree Town will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Chelmsford City v Braintree Town on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 3 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Chelmsford City v Braintree Town online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Chelmsford City v Braintree Town on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Chelmsford City v Braintree Town odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chelmsford (27/10) Draw (16/5) Braintree Town (5/6)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.