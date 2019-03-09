Kenny Jackett’s men dropped from top spot to fourth in that time but could edge their way back into the elite pack with a good result against Charlton.

The Addicks are fifth in League One – a place behind Portsmouth – as the season approaches a crucial period.

Charlton are unbeaten in four but have only recorded one victory in that time with Lee Bowyer’s side struggling to kill games off.

Both Charlton and Portsmouth harbour hopes of securing a place in the automatic promotion spots though this game could be pivotal in the hunt to overtake Sunderland, Barnsley and Luton who currently lead the league.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Charlton v Portsmouth game on TV and online.

What time is the Charlton v Portsmouth game?

Charlton v Portsmouth will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 9th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Charlton v Portsmouth

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 5:15pm. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

One of the most pleasing aspects for Jackett during Portsmouth’s big win over Bradford will be that four players got on the scoresheet.

They may not be firing on all cylinders in 2019 but having players across the squad capable of chipping in with big goals will be crucial in tight match-ups like this one.

In Gareth Evans, Jamal Lowe and Ronan Curtis, Pompey are stacked with potential match-winners to see them over the line.

Prediction: Charlton 0-1 Portsmouth

