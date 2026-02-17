Championship relegation rivals Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth face off at The Valley on Tuesday evening.

Two wins and a draw in their last three games has helped the Addicks climb six points from the drop zone but Nathan Jones will know that their future is not secure just yet.

Portsmouth are in a far more treacherous position. Narrow defeats against Preston and Sheffield United have left them in the relegation zone, though they are only a point from safety and have two games in hand.

The original game between the pair in December was postponed after the tragic death of an Addicks fan.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton v Portsmouth on TV and online.

When is Charlton v Portsmouth?

Charlton v Portsmouth will take place on Tuesday 17 February 2026.

Charlton v Portsmouth kick-off time

Charlton v Portsmouth will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Charlton v Portsmouth on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Charlton v Portsmouth online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Charlton v Portsmouth on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

