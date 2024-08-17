Leyton Orient, meanwhile, will be looking to bag their first points of the 2024/25 season following a 2-1 defeat to promotion prospects Bolton Wanderers on home soil last weekend.

The two teams had contrasting fortunes in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, as the Os battered Newport County 4-1, while Charlton lost 1-0 at home to Birmingham City.

The hosts will be hoping for a repeat of last season's corresponding fixture after emerging with the three points courtesy of a 1-0 victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton v Leyton Orient on TV and online.

When is Charlton v Leyton Orient?

Charlton v Leyton Orient will take place on Saturday 17th August 2024.

Charlton v Leyton Orient kick-off time

Charlton v Leyton Orient will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Charlton v Leyton Orient on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Charlton v Leyton Orient online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Charlton v Leyton Orient on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK, although you can hear goal updates from around the grounds in the Premier League and EFL on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Charlton v Leyton Orient odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Charlton (17/20) Draw (13/5) Leyton Orient (3/1)*

