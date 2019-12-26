What time is Charlton v Bristol City?

Charlton v Bristol City will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Charlton v Bristol City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

A three-game losing streak for Bristol City has threatened to derail their season, but this remains a strong opportunity for points against free-falling Charlton.

Prediction: Charlton 0-1 Bristol City